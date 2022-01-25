Locals Launches Beta Version of LocalsTV App

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rumble is proud to announce that Locals, which merged with Rumble in October 2021, is launching the beta version of the LocalsTV App. This app will allow Locals users to quickly and easily access Locals' content on their TVs.

"The LocalsTV App is designed to provide our customers with a streamlined viewing experience," said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski ahead of the announcement. "Locals' users have been asking for this feature, and we are excited to launch it. We plan to offer many more innovative features as Rumble and Locals continue to expand and grow."

The LocalsTV App includes many cutting-edge features. On the homepage, users can see what content is trending. Users can also go directly to creator pages for creators they like and explore to find new creators. Through the app, users will be able to make purchases and instantly unlock content on their TV. Finally, a livestream feature will allow users to watch their favorite creators live on their TV.

"LocalsTV is an expansion of our ability to deliver content anywhere. Distribution of video is fundamental to our creators, and we are thrilled to enhance the Locals experience for our creators and their members on this new medium" said Assaf Lev, President of Locals.

The app is currently available on Amazon's Fire TV: https://www.amazon.com/LocalsTV-media-content-love-people/dp/B08VJN5HXQ/ref=nodl_ and through the Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.locals.androidtv&hl=en_US&gl=US

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. Additionally, the company announced in December 2021 the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI). See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com

