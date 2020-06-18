|
18.06.2020 17:14:00
Lochinvar Recalls Condensing Residential Boilers Due to Risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
WASHINGTON, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Lochinvar-Recalls-Condensing-Residential-Boilers-Due-to-Risk-of-Carbon-Monoxide-Poisoning
Recall Summary
Name of Product: Lochinvar condensing residential boilers
Hazard: The boiler's flue grommet can deteriorate and dislodge during use and allow the boiler to emit carbon monoxide, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Remedy: Repair
Consumers with the recalled boilers should immediately contact the installer or a qualified technician to schedule a free repair. Consumers who continue use of the boilers while awaiting repair should have working carbon monoxide alarms outside of sleeping areas and on every level of the home.
Consumer Contact:
Lochinvar toll-free at 833-232-9706 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Check for the recalled boilers' serial number at: www.waterheaterrecall.com, and select the look-up feature for the flue grommet recall. Consumers with Lochinvar-branded boilers can find a qualified service technician by visiting:
http://green.lochinvar.com/support/contractorlocator.aspx. Consumers with A. O. Smith or State Proline-branded boilers should contact their installer. If consumers do not know their installer, contact Lochinvar toll free at: 833-232-9706.
Recall Details
Units: About 34,300 (In addition, about 3,642 units were sold in Canada)
Description:
This recall includes residential condensing boilers, combi boilers and packaged systems sold after August 2016. The following model numbers are included in the recall. They were sold under the Lochinvar, A. O. Smith, and State Proline brand names and have serial numbers within the range of 103475818 through 115078306. The model number and serial number can be found on the data plate on the product located on the unit's rating plate, which is located either on the outer jacket of the unit, or on the underside of the removable front jacket plate. The brand name is printed on the front of each unit.
Recalled Model Numbers
ACB
KHB (Cont.)
SCB
WHL
ACB110H-N
KHB285L-8647
SCB110H-N
WHL156-8647
ACB110H-P
KHB285N
SCB110H-P
WHL200
ACB110S-N
KHB285N-001
SCB110S-N
WHL286
ACB110S-P
KHB285N-002
SCB110S-P
WHL286-8647
ACB150H-N
KHB285N-8018
SCB150H-N
ACB150H-P
KHB285N-8647
SCB150H-P
WHN
ACB150S-N
KHB285N-8710
SCB150S-N
WHN056
ACB150S-P
KHB285N-M7
SCB150S-P
WHN056-8647
ACB199H-N
SCB199H-N
WHN086
ACB199H-P
NKB
SCB199H-P
WHN086-8647
ACB199S-N
NKB050L
SCB199S-N
WHN111
ACB199S-P
NKB050L-8647
SCB199S-P
WHN111-8647
APN
NKB050N
WHB
WHN156
APN285
NKB050N-8647
WHB055L
WHN156-8647
EPB
NKB080L
WHB055N
WHN200
EPB080N
NKB080L-8647
WHB055N-8647
WHN200-0119-002
EPB110N
NKB080N
WHB085L
WHN200-8647
EPB110N-CAN
NKB080N-8647
WHB085N
WHN286
EPB150N
NKB110L
WHB085N-8647
WHN286-M7
EPB199N
NKB110L-8647
WHB110L
WHN286-001
EPC
NKB110N
WHB110N
WHN286-8647
EPC110N
NKB110N-8647
WHB110N-8647
EPC110N-CAN
NKB150L
WHB155L
EPC150N
NKB150L-8647
WHB155N
EPC199N
NKB150N
WHB155N-8018
KHB
NKB150N-8647
WHB155N-8647
KHB055L
NKB199L
WHB199L
KHB055N
NKB199L-8647
WHB199N
KHB055N-8647
NKB199N
WHB199N-8018
KHB085L
NKB199N-8647
WHB199N-8647
KHB085N
WHB285L
KHB085N-8647
NKC
WHB285L-8647
KHB110L
NKC110L
WHB285N
KHB110N
NKC110L-8647
WHB285N-0119-001
KHB110N-8647
NKC110N
WHB285N-8647
KHB155L
NKC110N-8647
WHB285N-M7
KHB155N
NKC150L
WHB399L
KHB155N-8647
NKC150L-8647
WHB399N
KHB199L
NKC150N
WHB399N-0119-001
KHB199N
NKC150N-8647
WHB399N-0119-002
KHB199N-0030-001
NKC199L
WHB399N-0119-003
KHB199N-8018
NKC199L-8647
WHB399N/199N-0119-001
KHB199N-8647
NKC199N
WHB399N-8647
KHB285L
NKC199N-8647
WHB399N-M7
Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 7 reports of boiler's flue grommets deteriorating, including one report of two nonfatal injuries involving carbon monoxide poisoning, and two reports of carbon monoxide emission not involving an injury.
Sold At: Independent contractors, plumbers, and plumbing supply vendors and distributors, from August 2016 through June 2020, for between $8,000 and $25,000, including installation.
Manufacturer: Lochinvar LLC, of Lebanon, Tenn.
Manufactured in: United States
In Conjunction With: Canada
Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/index-eng.php
This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Recall Number: 20-141
