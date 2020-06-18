+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
18.06.2020 17:14:00

Lochinvar Recalls Condensing Residential Boilers Due to Risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Co)

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Lochinvar-Recalls-Condensing-Residential-Boilers-Due-to-Risk-of-Carbon-Monoxide-Poisoning 

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Lochinvar condensing residential boilers 

Hazard: The boiler's flue grommet can deteriorate and dislodge during use and allow the boiler to emit carbon monoxide, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Remedy: Repair 

Consumers with the recalled boilers should immediately contact the installer or a qualified technician to schedule a free repair. Consumers who continue use of the boilers while awaiting repair should have working carbon monoxide alarms outside of sleeping areas and on every level of the home.

Consumer Contact: 
Lochinvar toll-free at 833-232-9706 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Check for the recalled boilers' serial number at: www.waterheaterrecall.com, and select the look-up feature for the flue grommet recall. Consumers with Lochinvar-branded boilers can find a qualified service technician by visiting:  
http://green.lochinvar.com/support/contractorlocator.aspx. Consumers with A. O. Smith or State Proline-branded boilers should contact their installer. If consumers do not know their installer, contact Lochinvar toll free at: 833-232-9706.

Recall Details

Units: About 34,300 (In addition, about 3,642 units were sold in Canada)

Description:
This recall includes residential condensing boilers, combi boilers and packaged systems sold after August 2016. The following model numbers are included in the recall. They were sold under the Lochinvar, A. O. Smith, and State Proline brand names and have serial numbers within the range of 103475818 through 115078306. The model number and serial number can be found on the data plate on the product located on the unit's rating plate, which is located either on the outer jacket of the unit, or on the underside of the removable front jacket plate. The brand name is printed on the front of each unit.

Recalled Model Numbers

ACB

KHB (Cont.)

SCB

WHL

ACB110H-N

KHB285L-8647

SCB110H-N

WHL156-8647

ACB110H-P

KHB285N

SCB110H-P

WHL200

ACB110S-N

KHB285N-001

SCB110S-N

WHL286

ACB110S-P

KHB285N-002

SCB110S-P

WHL286-8647

ACB150H-N

KHB285N-8018

SCB150H-N


ACB150H-P

KHB285N-8647

SCB150H-P

WHN

ACB150S-N

KHB285N-8710

SCB150S-N

WHN056

ACB150S-P

KHB285N-M7

SCB150S-P

WHN056-8647

ACB199H-N


SCB199H-N

WHN086

ACB199H-P

NKB

SCB199H-P

WHN086-8647

ACB199S-N

NKB050L

SCB199S-N

WHN111

ACB199S-P

NKB050L-8647

SCB199S-P

WHN111-8647

APN

NKB050N

WHB

WHN156

APN285

NKB050N-8647

WHB055L

WHN156-8647

EPB

NKB080L

WHB055N

WHN200

EPB080N

NKB080L-8647

WHB055N-8647

WHN200-0119-002

EPB110N

NKB080N

WHB085L

WHN200-8647

EPB110N-CAN

NKB080N-8647

WHB085N

WHN286

EPB150N

NKB110L

WHB085N-8647

WHN286-M7

EPB199N

NKB110L-8647

WHB110L

WHN286-001

EPC

NKB110N

WHB110N

WHN286-8647

EPC110N

NKB110N-8647

WHB110N-8647


EPC110N-CAN

NKB150L

WHB155L


EPC150N

NKB150L-8647

WHB155N


EPC199N

NKB150N

WHB155N-8018


KHB

NKB150N-8647

WHB155N-8647


KHB055L

NKB199L

WHB199L


KHB055N

NKB199L-8647

WHB199N


KHB055N-8647

NKB199N

WHB199N-8018


KHB085L

NKB199N-8647

WHB199N-8647


KHB085N


WHB285L


KHB085N-8647

NKC

WHB285L-8647


KHB110L

NKC110L

WHB285N


KHB110N

NKC110L-8647

WHB285N-0119-001


KHB110N-8647

NKC110N

WHB285N-8647


KHB155L

NKC110N-8647

WHB285N-M7


KHB155N

NKC150L

WHB399L


KHB155N-8647

NKC150L-8647

WHB399N


KHB199L

NKC150N

WHB399N-0119-001


KHB199N

NKC150N-8647

WHB399N-0119-002


KHB199N-0030-001

NKC199L

WHB399N-0119-003


KHB199N-8018

NKC199L-8647

WHB399N/199N-0119-001


KHB199N-8647

NKC199N

WHB399N-8647


KHB285L

NKC199N-8647

WHB399N-M7


Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 7 reports of boiler's flue grommets deteriorating, including one report of two nonfatal injuries involving carbon monoxide poisoning, and two reports of carbon monoxide emission not involving an injury.

Sold At: Independent contractors, plumbers, and plumbing supply vendors and distributors, from August 2016 through June 2020, for between $8,000 and $25,000, including installation.

Manufacturer: Lochinvar LLC, of Lebanon, Tenn.

Manufactured in: United States

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/index-eng.php 

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC. 
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.

Recall Number: 20-141

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lochinvar-recalls-condensing-residential-boilers-due-to-risk-of-carbon-monoxide-poisoning-301079654.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

