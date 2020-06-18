WASHINGTON, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Lochinvar-Recalls-Condensing-Residential-Boilers-Due-to-Risk-of-Carbon-Monoxide-Poisoning

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Lochinvar condensing residential boilers

Hazard: The boiler's flue grommet can deteriorate and dislodge during use and allow the boiler to emit carbon monoxide, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers with the recalled boilers should immediately contact the installer or a qualified technician to schedule a free repair. Consumers who continue use of the boilers while awaiting repair should have working carbon monoxide alarms outside of sleeping areas and on every level of the home.

Consumer Contact:

Lochinvar toll-free at 833-232-9706 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Check for the recalled boilers' serial number at: www.waterheaterrecall.com, and select the look-up feature for the flue grommet recall. Consumers with Lochinvar-branded boilers can find a qualified service technician by visiting:

http://green.lochinvar.com/support/contractorlocator.aspx. Consumers with A. O. Smith or State Proline-branded boilers should contact their installer. If consumers do not know their installer, contact Lochinvar toll free at: 833-232-9706.

Recall Details

Units: About 34,300 (In addition, about 3,642 units were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall includes residential condensing boilers, combi boilers and packaged systems sold after August 2016. The following model numbers are included in the recall. They were sold under the Lochinvar, A. O. Smith, and State Proline brand names and have serial numbers within the range of 103475818 through 115078306. The model number and serial number can be found on the data plate on the product located on the unit's rating plate, which is located either on the outer jacket of the unit, or on the underside of the removable front jacket plate. The brand name is printed on the front of each unit.

Recalled Model Numbers ACB KHB (Cont.) SCB WHL ACB110H-N KHB285L-8647 SCB110H-N WHL156-8647 ACB110H-P KHB285N SCB110H-P WHL200 ACB110S-N KHB285N-001 SCB110S-N WHL286 ACB110S-P KHB285N-002 SCB110S-P WHL286-8647 ACB150H-N KHB285N-8018 SCB150H-N

ACB150H-P KHB285N-8647 SCB150H-P WHN ACB150S-N KHB285N-8710 SCB150S-N WHN056 ACB150S-P KHB285N-M7 SCB150S-P WHN056-8647 ACB199H-N

SCB199H-N WHN086 ACB199H-P NKB SCB199H-P WHN086-8647 ACB199S-N NKB050L SCB199S-N WHN111 ACB199S-P NKB050L-8647 SCB199S-P WHN111-8647 APN NKB050N WHB WHN156 APN285 NKB050N-8647 WHB055L WHN156-8647 EPB NKB080L WHB055N WHN200 EPB080N NKB080L-8647 WHB055N-8647 WHN200-0119-002 EPB110N NKB080N WHB085L WHN200-8647 EPB110N-CAN NKB080N-8647 WHB085N WHN286 EPB150N NKB110L WHB085N-8647 WHN286-M7 EPB199N NKB110L-8647 WHB110L WHN286-001 EPC NKB110N WHB110N WHN286-8647 EPC110N NKB110N-8647 WHB110N-8647

EPC110N-CAN NKB150L WHB155L

EPC150N NKB150L-8647 WHB155N

EPC199N NKB150N WHB155N-8018

KHB NKB150N-8647 WHB155N-8647

KHB055L NKB199L WHB199L

KHB055N NKB199L-8647 WHB199N

KHB055N-8647 NKB199N WHB199N-8018

KHB085L NKB199N-8647 WHB199N-8647

KHB085N

WHB285L

KHB085N-8647 NKC WHB285L-8647

KHB110L NKC110L WHB285N

KHB110N NKC110L-8647 WHB285N-0119-001

KHB110N-8647 NKC110N WHB285N-8647

KHB155L NKC110N-8647 WHB285N-M7

KHB155N NKC150L WHB399L

KHB155N-8647 NKC150L-8647 WHB399N

KHB199L NKC150N WHB399N-0119-001

KHB199N NKC150N-8647 WHB399N-0119-002

KHB199N-0030-001 NKC199L WHB399N-0119-003

KHB199N-8018 NKC199L-8647 WHB399N/199N-0119-001

KHB199N-8647 NKC199N WHB399N-8647

KHB285L NKC199N-8647 WHB399N-M7



Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 7 reports of boiler's flue grommets deteriorating, including one report of two nonfatal injuries involving carbon monoxide poisoning, and two reports of carbon monoxide emission not involving an injury.

Sold At: Independent contractors, plumbers, and plumbing supply vendors and distributors, from August 2016 through June 2020, for between $8,000 and $25,000, including installation.

Manufacturer: Lochinvar LLC, of Lebanon, Tenn.

Manufactured in: United States

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/index-eng.php

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist.

Recall Number: 20-141

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lochinvar-recalls-condensing-residential-boilers-due-to-risk-of-carbon-monoxide-poisoning-301079654.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission