Lockheed Martin, Boeing Among US Defense Companies In Potential Talks For Military Gear For Vietnam

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

In a bid to reduce its dependence on Russian arms, some Vietnam government officials and U.S. defense firms are reportedly discussing the supply of military gear.The talks are preliminary and may not lead to any deals.Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT), Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX), Textron Inc (NYSE: TXT), and IM Systems Group met with the officials on the sidelines of Vietnam’s arms fair.The companies offered a range of military gear and had ...Full story available on Benzinga.com