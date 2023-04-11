|
Lockheed Martin Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Webcast
BETHESDA, Md., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live its first quarter 2023 earnings results conference call (listen-only mode) on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET. James Taiclet, chairman, president and chief executive officer; Jay Malave, chief financial officer; and Maria Ricciardone Lee, vice president of investor relations, will discuss first quarter 2023 results, provide updates on key topics and answer questions. First quarter 2023 results will be published prior to the market opening on April 18.
The live webcast will be available at www.lockheedmartin.com/investor and the accompanying presentation slides and relevant financial charts will also be available on the same website prior to market open.
An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available through Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at www.lockheedmartin.com/investor, and a podcast will be available here.
For additional information, visit the company's website: www.lockheedmartin.com.
About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.
