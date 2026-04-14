Lockheed Martin Aktie
WKN: 894648 / ISIN: US5398301094
|
14.04.2026 14:33:42
Lockheed Martin Announces Largest Boost In Investment In Its Venture Capital Fund
(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin (LMT) said it is increasing the capacity of its venture capital fund, Lockheed Martin Ventures, from $400 million to $1 billion — an increase of 250%. Lockheed Martin will use the increase over future periods to mature critical technologies for national security, helping accelerate the most promising technologies from R&D to availability in the Defense Industrial Base.
Evan Scott, CFO, Lockheed Martin, said: "Our investments help create a pipeline of cutting-edge technologies that create a resilient industrial base, drive growth, and ultimately help the United States and its allies deter the most pressing emerging threats."
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Lockheed Martin shares are down 0.14 percent to $618.69.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!