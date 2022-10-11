|
11.10.2022 15:00:00
Lockheed Martin Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results Webcast
BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live its third quarter 2022 earnings results webcast on Tuesday, Oct.18, 2022 at 11 a.m. EDT. James Taiclet, chairman, president and chief executive officer; Jay Malave, chief financial officer; and Greg Gardner, vice president of investor relations, will discuss third quarter 2022 financial results, provide updates on key topics and answer questions. Third quarter 2022 results will be published prior to the market opening on Oct. 18.
The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available for download on the Lockheed Martin Investor Relations website, www.lockheedmartin.com/investor.
An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available through Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at www.lockheedmartin.com/investor, and a podcast will be available here.
For additional information, visit our website: www.lockheedmartin.com.
About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martin-announces-third-quarter-2022-earnings-results-webcast-301645730.html
SOURCE Lockheed Martin
