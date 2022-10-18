Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.10.2022 13:54:06

Lockheed Martin Backs FY22 Outlook Below Market; Plans $14 Bln Addl. Share Buyback - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting higher third-quarter results, Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) reiterated its fiscal 2022 outlook, below market estimates.

Further, the company announced up to an additional $14 billion in share repurchase authority. The company anticipates executing a $4.0 billion accelerated share repurchase program in the fourth quarter of 2022 bringing total share repurchases for the year to approximately $8.0 billion.

For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project earnings of about $21.55 per share, and business segment operating profit of $7.18 billion, on net sales of about $65.25 billion.

On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $21.67 per share on revenues of $65.29 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO James Taiclet said, "Lockheed Martin delivered a solid quarter, highlighted by strength in free cash flow, orders, and operating margins, that positions us well to achieve our full-year commitments."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lockheed Martin Corp.mehr Nachrichten