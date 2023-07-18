Lockheed Martin Boosts FY23 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) raised its earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings of in a range of about $27.00 to $27.20 per share on net sales between about $66.25 billion and $66.75 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of about $26.60 to $26.90 per share on net sales between about $65.00 billion and $66.00 billion.

On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $27.15 per share on net sales of $65.84 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

