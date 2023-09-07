|
07.09.2023 15:00:00
Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO and CFO to Speak at the Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference
BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live a presentation by Chairman, President and CEO Jim Taiclet and CFO Jay Malave at the Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 2:40 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. EDT.
Access to the webcast will be available at: http://www.lockheedmartin.com/investor. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the presentation.
About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. Please follow @LMNews on X for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martin-chairman-president-and-ceo-and-cfo-to-speak-at-the-morgan-stanley-11th-annual-laguna-conference-301914049.html
SOURCE Lockheed Martin
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lockheed Martin Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Lockheed Martin Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lockheed Martin Corp.
|394,90
|-0,65%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZins- und Konjunktursorgen: ATX und DAX gehen minimal höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel moderat im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am letzten Handelstag der Woche leicht nach. Der DAX schloss knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag indes bergab.