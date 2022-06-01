01.06.2022 15:00:00

Lockheed Martin Chief Financial Officer to Speak at the 8th Annual UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference

BETHESDA, Md., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live a presentation by Chief Financial Officer Jay Malave at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11:20 a.m. to 12 noon EDT.

Lockheed Martin Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lockheed Martin) (PRNewsFoto/LOCKHEED MARTIN) (PRNewsFoto/LOCKHEED MARTIN)

Access to the webcast will be available at: http://www.lockheedmartin.com/investor. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the presentation.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martin-chief-financial-officer-to-speak-at-the-8th-annual-ubs-global-industrials-and-transportation-conference-301558829.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

