Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.10.2022 13:35:52

Lockheed Martin Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.78 billion, or $6.71 per share. This compares with $614 million, or $2.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Lockheed Martin Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.82 billion or $6.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $16.58 billion from $16.03 billion last year.

Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.78 Bln. vs. $614 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.71 vs. $2.21 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $6.67 -Revenue (Q3): $16.58 Bln vs. $16.03 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $21.55 Full year revenue guidance: $65.250 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lockheed Martin Corp.mehr Nachrichten