Lockheed Martin Declares Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) board of directors has authorized a fourth quarter 2019 dividend of $2.40 per share, representing an increase of $0.20 per share over last quarter. The dividend is payable on December 27, 2019, to holders of record as of the close of business on December 2, 2019.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

