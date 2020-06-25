+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
25.06.2020 22:22:00

Lockheed Martin Declares Third Quarter 2020 Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) board of directors has authorized a third quarter 2020 dividend of $2.40 per share. The dividend is payable on Sept. 25, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 1, 2020.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 110,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. For additional information, visit our website: www.lockheedmartin.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martin-declares-third-quarter-2020-dividend-301084049.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

