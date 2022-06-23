Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Lockheed Martin Declares Third Quarter 2022 Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) board of directors has authorized a third quarter 2022 dividend of $2.80 per share. The dividend is payable on Sept. 23, 2022, to holders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 1, 2022.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

