Lockheed Martin Aktie

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WKN: 894648 / ISIN: US5398301094

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17.09.2026 17:58:43

Lockheed Martin Delivers PAC-3 MSE Components In 22 Days With GM Defense

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin (LMT) said it has received the first delivery of mission-critical components produced by GM Defense for its PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor less than one month after the companies signed a formal contract.

Lockheed Martin and GM Defense signed the agreement on August 6, with the first batch of PAC-3 MSE housing components delivered August 28, completing the production cycle in 22 days.

GM Defense used its advanced casting and machining capabilities to manufacture the components to defense specifications. The companies said the partnership demonstrates how commercial manufacturing capabilities can be combined with defense production practices to accelerate supply chains and expand production capacity.

"This extraordinary 22-day turnaround underscores Lockheed Martin's relentless focus on execution - delivering for our troops faster, with greater capacity," said Tim Cahill, president of Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.

Stephen duMont, President and CEO of GM Defense, said the company's precision-fabrication expertise and ability to manufacture at scale are being applied to support critical defense capabilities.

Lockheed Martin said it is investing $8 billion to $9 billion to expand munitions production, including new facilities, expansions and additional jobs across more than 20 U.S. sites. Planned expansions are expected to increase production and warehousing space for munitions by nearly 50%.

The companies plan to expand their partnership and apply commercial manufacturing practices to additional defense programs.

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