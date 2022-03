Lockheed Martin Nabs First Big Win From German Defense Spending Spree

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.A month after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a $110 billion spending spree on upgrading the country's armed forces, US defense contractor Lockheed Martin became the first big winner.Germany announced Monday that it plans to buy F-35 warplanes from Lockheed to replace its aging Tornado bombers, a relic of an earlier era of conflict with Russia.Continue reading