Lockheed Martin Reaffirms FY22 Guidance

(RTTNews) - While reporting Q1 results on Tuesday, Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT), on Tuesday, reaffirmed its financial guidance for fiscal 2022.

The company continues to project FY22 earnings of about $26.70 per share with net sales of about $66 billion. Also, the company expects FY22 business segment operating profit to be about $7.175 billion.

On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $26.80 per share on revenue of $66.11 billion for the year 2022. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.

"Lockheed Martin had a solid start to the year by delivering margin expansion and free cash flow above our expectations despite recent Covid-surge impacts on our operations and supply chain. We remain confident in our guidance for the remainder of the year and our growth outlook beyond," said Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO James Taiclet.

Q1 Numbers

The company's Q1 net income totaled $1.73 billion or $6.44 per share versus $1.84 billion or $6.56 per share last year. Revenue for the quarter fell 8.0% to $14.96 billion from $16.26 billion last year. Wall Street analysts estimated earnings of $6.21 per share and revenue of $15.55 billion for the quarter.