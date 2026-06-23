Lockheed Martin Aktie

Lockheed Martin für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 894648 / ISIN: US5398301094

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23.06.2026 19:46:16

Lockheed Martin Stock Is Down 6% in 2 Days. Here's What Investors Need to Know

It's often said that financial markets are efficient. However, Mr. Market doesn't bat 1.000, and he's not always just. Take the case of Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT). The defense stock slipped 4% last Thursday and another 3.4% on Monday, with no company-specific news to explain the declines. The most likely culprit is news from last week that the U.S. and Iran are hammering out the details of an interim peace deal. It makes sense that the de-escalation of military tensions in the Middle East would drag on this stock and its defense peers. Government spending supports a long-term case for Lockheed Martin shares. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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