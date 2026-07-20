Lockheed Martin Aktie

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WKN: 894648 / ISIN: US5398301094

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20.07.2026 09:39:00

Lockheed Martin Unveils New Drone Killer For US's Fight Against Swarms

(RTTNews) - On Monday, Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT), an aerospace defense company, announced the unveiling of MORFIUS X-Rotor, a one-to-many airborne High-Power Microwave or HPM Counter Drone System that can destroy 50 drones in a single flight.

MORFIUS is designed for field recovery and reuse while keeping significantly lower cost per kill, thereby maintaining a steady defense budget while maintaining relentless firepower.

Unlike other airborne anti-drone systems, MORFIUS does not require a unique sensor to command-guide to an engagement.

The company is accelerating production of prototypes of MORFIUS and its HPM payload to advance the breakthrough from the lab to the frontlines. The firm is also planning the next series of flight tests following recent tests in Arizona, California and Oklahoma of flight, intercept and lethality conditions.

The new drone killer supports the U.S. Department of War's 2025-2028 Rapid Response Counter-UAS Roadmap, as the company guarantees the forces affordable, highly effective solutions in a war.

MORFIUS X-Factor is built off previous variants since 2017 and leverages the same family of its HPM effectors.

In the overnight activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading 0.35 percent higher at $510.54, after closing Friday's regular trading 0.92 percent down.

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