Boeing Aktie
WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058
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28.05.2026 21:59:23
Lockheed Martin vs. Boeing: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As geopolitical tensions and commercial travel demand both rise, aerospace investors face a classic dilemma between stability and recovery. Choosing between Lockheed Martin(NYSE:LMT)and Boeing (NYSE:BA)requires a close look at their 2026 fundamentals.Lockheed Martin serves as a dominant defense contractor with a massive government backlog, while Boeing balances commercial aircraft production with defense and space initiatives. These giants are being compared because they represent the backbone of the domestic aerospace landscape. You must decide if you prefer the reliability of defense contracts or the upside of a commercial aviation turnaround.Lockheed Martin operates as a global leader among defense stocks, organizing its operations into aeronautics, missiles, and space systems. The company relies heavily on the U.S. government, which accounted for approximately 72% of total consolidated sales in FY 2025. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, particularly since the Department of War represents nearly 63% of revenue.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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