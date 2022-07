Lockheed Martin's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Q2 Earnings Report

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors were in a forgiving mood this week, and that was good news for defense company Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) -- because the company's Q2 2022 earnings report, released Tuesday, was bad with a capital "B".Expected to report $6.39 per share in "adjusted" profits on sales of more than $16 billion, Lockheed missed analysts' earnings forecast by $0.07 -- and missed the sales forecast by $600 million. Nevertheless, Lockheed stock closed up a fraction of a percent for the day, and gained even more on Wednesday. But did Lockheed Martin stock deserve to go up at all?