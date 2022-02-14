|
14.02.2022 02:29:17
Lockheed Terminates $4.4 Bln Aerojet Rocketdyne Deal Due To U.S. FTC's Lawsuit
(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) said Sunday that it has terminated its agreement to acquire Sacramento, California-based aerospace and defense rocket engine manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD).
The decision follows the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit filed late last month seeking a preliminary injunction to block the acquisition.
The FTC's complaint had alleged that if the deal was allowed to proceed, Lockheed would use its control of Aerojet to harm rival defense contractors and further consolidate multiple markets critical to national security and defense.
In December 2020, Lockheed Martin agreed to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne in $4.4 billion deal.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!