LocoSoco Group Plc Are Excited to Announce Two New Advisory Board Appointments, Georgie Delaney, MBE, Founder of The Great Outdoor Gym Company and Edd Moore, Multi-Award Winning Eco-School Teacher.

LocoSoco Group Plc ("LocoSoco”, "LOCO”), the platform that creates shared wealth from distributing products & technologies that contribute to sustainability and is listed on the Direct Market segment of the Vienna MTF, is pleased to announce two new appointments to the their advisory board, Georgie Delaney, MBE, Founder of The Great Outdoor Gym Company and Edd Moore, the Multi-Award Winning Eco-School Teacher.

Georgie Delaney MBE, Founder of The Great Outdoor Gym Company ("TGO”) and TGO Activate

Having built a company around community health and wellbeing, TGO has built and installed a network of Outdoor Gyms Globally in more than 2,000 communities. Recently receiving an MBE from Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth for services to International Trade and Export, Georgie is a pioneer in creating healthy communities. During the pandemic, working with TGO, LocoSoco delivered Eco-Sanitiser solutions into 19 councils helping to reopen over 500 parks. LocoSoco and TGO are working on further collaborations to bring sustainable sustenance into the heart of communities across the UK.

Edd Moore, Multi-Award Winning Eco-School Teacher

Edd Moore has been at the forefront of education around environment and sustainability for almost a decade and has helped the school he has worked for win multiple national awards and teach the future generations about sustainability - creating courses and initiatives that are shaping not only his students' futures but that of the schools he works with. Over the past 2 years Edd Moore has been providing oversight to LocoSoco initiatives and will be a valuable addition to their SPEED project with Social Enterprise International and with making the LocoSoco MyEco.Site offering teacher, student and school ready.

LocoSoco CEO James Perry commented, "Having worked with both Georgie and Edd over the past couple of years, it is now time to welcome these amazing people into our team as advisory board members. Their values are so closely aligned to those of LocoSoco’s. Together with our teams we will be developing further projects to expedite our shared ambitions of creating healthy, economically and environmentally sustainable communities.”

About LocoSoco

LocoSoco delivers products and technologies that contribute to economic and environmental sustainability, working within sectors including retail, education, hospitality, corporate and government organisations.

