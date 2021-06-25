Locusview Announces New Chief Product Officer, Sassi Idan

CHICAGO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Construction Management company Locusview is today announcing its new Chief Product Officer, Sassi Idan. Idan joins Locusview at a time of exciting scale and growth for the company. Locusview's technology has proven its value in the construction phase of infrastructure capital projects. Idan will take it to the next level by expanding the product offering to pre-construction, planning, and resource optimization.

Idan brings over 20 years of experience in Field Service Management at ClickSoftware, where he positioned the company as a category leader in his role as Chief Strategy Officer. Idan led the product vision, strategy and roadmap prior to the company's $1.4B acquisition by Salesforce.

"Utilities are searching for a single platform with a comprehensive end-to-end long-cycle solution and Locusview is in the best position to help them get there," Idan said in a statement. "There's a great opportunity to advance our product offering with utilities. I'm excited to embark on a new journey with Locusview that is creating a brand new category for the Utilities industry - Digital Construction Management - to help them execute large scale construction projects from start to finish. Locusview truly differentiates itself from other solutions as it was created by and for the industry with a 'Field User First' philosophy and a user-friendly platform, which translates into a product that has a 100% industry fit."

"We are committed to our mission of building a complete Digital Construction Management platform for utilities. Sassi brings deep industry knowledge, leadership skills and a strong customer-centric approach, which is one of the key values of our company. Having spent time in various departments at ClickSoftware/Salesforce, Sassi knows that customer collaboration is crucial to a company's success," says Shahar Levi, Locusview CEO and Co-Founder.

Locusview is a Digital Construction Management (DCM) platform that manages the entire infrastructure process for utilities, from planning to revenue. Founded in 2014, Locusview enables all stakeholders to streamline data flow and manage the three crucial phases of infrastructure construction projects: planning, construction, and close-out. Guided by a mission to be the world leader in Digital Construction technology that supports large-scale infrastructure projects from design to completion, it is committed to creating the future of smart utilities construction technologies.

