15.05.2023 00:06:00

LOEWE and Mytheresa celebrate the launch of Paula's Ibiza 2023 with an intimate dinner at the Sheats-Goldstein Residence followed by a party.

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the launch of this years Paula's Ibiza collection, creative director Jonathan Anderson and Mytheresa hosted an event in Los Angeles on Friday May 12. After an intimate dinner at the iconic Sheats-Goldstein Residence in Beverly Hills, guests danced the night away to the sounds of The Blessed Madonna, The Martinez Brothers and Pascal Moscheni. The celebration was attended by Taylor Russell, Camila Mendes, Dan Levy, Gabrielle Union, Bad Gyal, Greta Lee, Kit Connor, Omar Apollo among others.

The LOEWE Paula's Ibiza collection launched April 20, with Mytheresa offering a selection of exclusive pieces and for the first time, LOEWE Home Scents.

Event Images:

Set Up: https://we.tl/t-gdTNZRLUhQ 
VIP Arrivals: https://we.tl/t-GJN1mfn9he 

Party images: https://we.tl/t-WRgwT57zxl  

You can find more information on LOEWE Paula's Ibiza at loewe.com and mytheresa.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loewe-and-mytheresa-celebrate-the-launch-of-paulas-ibiza-2023-with-an-intimate-dinner-at-the-sheats-goldstein-residence-followed-by-a-party-301824086.html

SOURCE Mytheresa

