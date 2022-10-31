Loews: Loews Hotels Names Alex Tisch President And CEO, Jonathan Tisch Exe. Chairman

(RTTNews) - Loews Corp. (L) announced Monday the appointment of Alex Tisch as the President and Chief Executive Officer at its luxury hospitality company Loews Hotels & Co. The current CEO Jonathan (Jon) Tisch will assume the role of Executive Chairman. The management changes are with effect from January 1, 2023.

Jon Tisch will remain a member of the Office of the President and Co-Chairman of the Board of Loews Corp., serving along with Andrew Tisch.

Jon Tisch has been an officer of Loews Hotels since 1986. He serves as the Chairman Emeritus of the United States Travel Association, the successor organization to the Travel Business Roundtable, which he founded.

Alex Tisch joined Loews Hotels in June of 2017 and was named President in September of 2020.

As President & CEO, Alex will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company.