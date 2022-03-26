|
26.03.2022 13:25:00
Lofty Valuations and Inflation: Why eBay Might Be My Favorite Stock Right Now
E-commerce pioneer eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) is one of the most underappreciated investment opportunities in the market today. Not only is it a good value, but it also provides a margin of safety from macro-economic issues.Moreover, eBay is sitting on a whopping $8 billion investment portfolio that's often overlooked by investors sifting through stock metrics, meaning eBay stock is an even better value than it appears at first glance.eBay had its initial public offering (IPO) in 1998, meaning it's one of the few early internet companies to survive the dot-com bubble. And it survived for good reason. The company has done well at churning out net profits for over two decades, as the chart below shows.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!