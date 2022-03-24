Logic Receives PMTA Marketing Orders for Pro, Power

TEANECK, N.J., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After five years, many studies and clinical trials and more than 200,000 pages submitted to FDA, Logic Technology Development, LLC ("Logic") is excited to have received marketing orders for the Logic Pro, Power, and Vapeleaf devices, as well as their tobacco flavored capsules.

The FDA stated in its press release: "The FDA's review of the applications for the products authorized today determined that the marketing of the tobacco-flavored products and associated components is appropriate for the protection of the public health."

As the FDA confirms, Logic's products are appropriate for the protection of public health. This underscores years of scientific study and research dedicated to ensuring that adult consumers have access to Logic products.

While Logic received marketing orders for its tobacco-flavored products, it is still awaiting a determination from the FDA on its menthol products. At the FDAs discretion, products like Logic's menthol capsules can continue to be marketed while under review. Additionally, Logic received marketing denial orders (MDOs) for flavored products that are not currently on retailers' shelves. Logic is reviewing the FDAs determination and rationale before taking further action.

Logic has always supported effective, proportionate and evidence-based regulation of ENDS (Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems). From the moment FDA issued the Deeming Rule regulating ENDS, Logic has been engaged in a robust and committed effort to comply with all FDA requirements. Logic submitted Premarket Tobacco Product Applications (PMTAs) for its Logic Pro, Logic Power, and Vapeleaf products on August 19, 2019, well before the PMTA deadline.

"We take the quality of our products extremely seriously, along with the way they are marketed and sold, and we are proud that we have received marketing orders from FDA for our Logic products to remain on retailers' shelves," said Corrado Mautone, President of Logic.

"By receiving FDA marketing orders now, Logic can remain a reliable partner for retailers going forward," said Mautone.

Logic, based in Teaneck, New Jersey, is a part of the JT Group of Companies. JTI is a leading international tobacco and vaping company with operations in more than 130 countries. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, JTI employs over 50,000 people and was awarded Global Top Employer for the eighth consecutive year.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logic-receives-pmta-marketing-orders-for-pro-power-301510281.html

SOURCE Logic Technology Development, LLC