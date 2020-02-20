Logicalis Honored on CRN's 2020 MSP 500 for Seventh Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis, an international IT solutions and managed services provider, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company has named Logicalis to its 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list. This popular list identifies North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements, and a higher rate of return on investments for their customers. These accomplished MSPs work tirelessly to guide their customers and create solutions for complex IT issues.

In recognition of its continued commitment to driving innovation and transformation in the security vertical, Logicalis was named to the Security 100, a category of the list composed of off-premises-focused, cloud-based IT security services.

Logicalis was named to CRN's 2020 MSP 500 List for continued excellence in managed services. These services span IT Helpdesk, IT Staffing Services, Lifecycle/Asset Management, Managed Security, Managed VOIP, Remote Monitoring, Co-location, Managed Storage/Backup, and Network Operations Center (NOC).

"MSPs are the critical bridge for customers looking to assess, implement and migrate their IT and cloud solutions to drive efficiencies, lower costs and secure your environment," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of our team at The Channel Company, I want to congratulate the accomplished companies on CRN's 2020 MSP 500 list and thank them for their commitment to finding innovative solutions that move the IT channel forward."

"We are honored to be recognized for the seventh year on CRN's MSP 500, underscoring our continued commitment to acting as architects of change for our customers," said Vince DeLuca, CEO at Logicalis US. "This year's added recognition in the Security 100 category also underscores the great work our teams are doing in this space to provide leading security solutions and services. Our teams help customers understand that security can, and should, be part of a holistic approach to strengthening their security profile for their technology landscape. This is an example of Logicalis' overall focus on working as a true partner to focus on each customer's business objectives, and we look forward to leveraging our expertise across all of our verticals to drive success and deliver the most effective custom solutions for our partners."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Logicalis

Logicalis US is an international, multi-skilled solution provider, providing digital enablement services to help customers harness digital technology and innovative services to deliver powerful business outcomes.

We focus on delivering custom IT solutions for vertical markets including healthcare, government and education, manufacturing, financial services, TMT (telecommunications, media and technology), education, retail, and professional services. We apply the skills of our 6,000+ global employees in modernizing key digital pillars; data center and cloud services, security and network infrastructure, workspace communications and collaboration, data and information strategies, and IT operation modernization. Our customers which are among the world's leading technology companies including Cisco, HPE, IBM, NetApp, VMware, Microsoft and AWS.

Logicalis US is a part of the Logicalis Group, which has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.3 billion.

For more information, visit https://www.us.logicalis.com/

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

