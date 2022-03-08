|
LogicBio Therapeutics to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
LEXINGTON, Mass., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicBio® Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGC), a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, today announced that president and chief executive officer, Frederic Chereau, will participate in a fireside chat during the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 15, 2022, at 3:20 p.m. ET.
A live webcast of the presentation will be made available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investor.logicbio.com. The webcast replay will be available for approximately 30 days.
About LogicBio Therapeutics
LogicBio® Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering genome editing and gene delivery platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood. The company's genome editing platform, GeneRide™, is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural DNA repair process potentially leading to durable therapeutic protein expression levels. The company's gene delivery platform, sAAVy™, is an adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid engineering platform designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a broad range of indications and tissues. The company is based in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.logicbio.com, which does not form a part of this release.
