08.03.2022 22:05:00

LogicBio Therapeutics to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicBio® Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGC), a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, today announced that president and chief executive officer, Frederic Chereau, will participate in a fireside chat during the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 15, 2022, at 3:20 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be made available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investor.logicbio.com. The webcast replay will be available for approximately 30 days. 

About LogicBio Therapeutics 

LogicBio® Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering genome editing and gene delivery platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood. The company's genome editing platform, GeneRide™, is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural DNA repair process potentially leading to durable therapeutic protein expression levels. The company's gene delivery platform, sAAVy™, is an adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid engineering platform designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a broad range of indications and tissues. The company is based in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.logicbio.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Investor Contacts
Stephen Jasper
Gilmartin Group
858-525-2047
stephen@gilmartinir.com 

Media Contacts:
Adam Daley
Berry & Company Public Relations
W:212-253-8881
C: 614-580-2048
adaley@berrypr.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logicbio-therapeutics-to-present-at-barclays-global-healthcare-conference-301498370.html

SOURCE LogicBio Therapeutics

