|
03.10.2022 13:57:05
LogicBio To Be Bought By Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease
(RTTNews) - LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (LOGC), a company focused on gene delivery and editing platforms to treat rare diseases, said on Monday that it has inked a deal to be acquired by Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease
Alexion, through a subsidiary, will start a cash tender offer to acquire all shares of LogicBiofor $2.07 per share.
Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, is a group within AstraZeneca focused on rare diseases. The proposed acquisition is expected to support Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease's growth in genomic medicines.
Alexion plans to close the deal in four to six weeks. Boards of both the companies have approved the deal.
Marc Dunoyer, CEO of Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, said: "…LogicBio's people, experience and platforms provide new scientific capabilities by adding best-in-class technology and expertise to our genomic medicine strategy. The scientific collaboration between Alexion and AstraZeneca has been a substantial area of focus since last year's acquisition and the addition of LogicBio will expand this foundational work."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu LogicBio Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu LogicBio Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|LogicBio Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|2,04
|644,53%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStimmung hellt sich auf: US-Börsen zum Handelsende erholt -- ATX schließt freundlich -- DAX letztendlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins -- Feiertag in Shanghai
An der Wall Street waren am Montag steigende Kurse zu sehen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich am Montag in die Gewinnzone vorarbeiten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt baute seine Verluste ebenfalls ab und tendierte freundlich. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen zum Wochenstart gemischte Vorzeichen auf.