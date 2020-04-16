LOGISTEC Announces a Change in Senior Leadership

MONTRÉAL, April 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B), a marine and environmental services provider, wishes to inform all its stakeholders of a change in senior leadership.

Ms. Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO of LOGISTEC, would like to inform you that, for personal reasons, Mr. Kevin Bourbonnais will be stepping down as President of SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc. ("SANEXEN") and LOGISTEC Environmental Services Inc. ("LOGISTEC ENVIRONMENTAL"). Ms. Paquin will assume the role of President of SANEXEN until a new leader is identified, while being backed by an experienced team of leaders who will be reporting directly to her.

Despite the challenges we are all facing with COVID-19, SANEXEN and LOGISTEC ENVIRONMENTAL have a busy year ahead, and an excellent growth plan for the coming years. We are poised to penetrate new markets in Québec and throughout North America, using our world-class expertise and truly innovative solutions to decontaminate lands and soils, and safeguard communities' drinking water.

This pandemic has created a moment of profound reflection and mindset shift around the globe. We are certain that the value we offer our clients and shareholders will be all the more compelling in the post-COVID world: expertly managed environmental projects that assure the health, safety, and resilience of crucial assets and infrastructure.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 34 ports and 60 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental sector where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the rehabilitation of underground water mains, soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com .

SOURCE Logistec Corporation