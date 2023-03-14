|
LOGISTEC to Release 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results on March 22, 2023, and Host Conference Call on March 23, 2023
MONTRÉAL, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B), a marine and environmental services provider, will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 and year-end results after markets close on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. On Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, LOGISTEC will hold a conference call where Chief Executive Officer, Madeleine Paquin and Chief Financial Officer, Carl Delisle, will discuss the Company's performance.
The conference call and presentation will be accessible in the Investors section of LOGISTEC's website.

About LOGISTEC
LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 60 ports and 90 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products.
The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.
