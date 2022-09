Logistics S-Reits to ride on e-commerce growth

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

WITH accelerated digital transformation, shifts in consumer trends and a greater focus on supply-chain resilience, the global logistics industry remains central to the rapid growth of e-commerce. According to Cushman & Wakefield, global industrial/logistics Reits recorded the highest 10-year annualised total returns of any asset class, at 16.4 per cent last year, buoyed by the unprecedented growth in e-commerce.