Logitech Confirms FY22, Long-Term Financial Outlook

(RTTNews) - Logitech International (LOGI) confirmed its recently increased current fiscal year 2022 outlook of between 2 and 5 percent sales growth in constant currency, and between $850 million and $900 million in non-GAAP operating income.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2023, the company projects Sales growth in constant currency is to be in the mid single digits, and non-GAAP operating income of $900 million and $950 million.

Logitech reaffirmed its long-term business model. It expects sales growth in constant currency to be from 8 to 10 percent. The expected long-term non-GAAP gross margin target is maintained at between 39 and 44 percent. The expected long-term non-GAAP operating margin target is maintained at between 14 and 17 percent.