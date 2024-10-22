Logitech Q2 Profit Beats View; Lifts FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) reported that its second quarter net income rose to $145.48 million or $0.95 per share from $137.12 million or $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.20, up 10 percent from the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.11 per share for the second quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales for the second quarter were $1.12 billion, up 6 percent in US dollars and 6 percent in constant currency compared to the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

Logitech raised its outlook for fiscal year 2025. The company now expects annual non-GAAP operating income to be in the range of $720 million - $750 million compared to the prior outlook of $700 million - $730 million.

The company raised its annual sales outlook to a range of $4.39 billion - $4.47 billion from the prior estimation of $4.34 billion - $4.43 billion.

LOGI closed Monday's regular trading at $91.81 up $3.18 or 3.59%.

