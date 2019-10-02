LogRhythm Releases First True Unlimited Data Plan for SIEM

SINGAPORE, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LogRhythm, the company powering the world's enterprise security operations centers (SOCs), announced today that it launched the first True Unlimited Data Plan for its NextGen SIEM. Historically, organisations have paid more as data ingestion increased. While others in the industry have previously claimed to support unlimited data plans, they have always come with a catch. LogRhythm is changing that in an effort to provide predictability for CISOs; therefore, combatting the risk of unprotected data.

Big data volumes are growing exponentially, and the amount and severity of breaches continue to rise. CISOs are feeling the brunt of it as the cost to protect the vast amount of data in their environment might double -- or even triple -- year over year. To stay within budget, they must make difficult and risky decisions about which data they will choose not to monitor and protect.

"Data is at the core of innovation and digital transformation among businesses, but we cannot afford to bypass any security risk which may be borne out of a single kilobyte of data. The pay-by-volume pricing model either inhibits organisations' ability to fully leverage data to support that innovation drive or put them at risk leaving some blind spots, within their network," said Chris Peterson, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Co-Founder.

With 2019 set to be the "worst year ever for data breaches" with over 3.2 billion records breached so far, the risk of unprotected data is real. To be successful in protecting their organisations against cyber risk, CISOs must ensure that they have complete, holistic visibility of their environments.

"Data breaches in Asia have become more prevalent in recent years, making it more imperative for business of all sizes to ensure that they have the means to detect and appropriately respond to cyber threats," said Jonathan Juay, Vice President, Asia, Exclusive Networks, a global specialist VAD for cybersecurity and cloud transformation. "We're at the forefront of addressing this need from organizations, and clearly, cost of acquiring cyber security solutions is one of the most difficult roadblocks for many enterprises in this region. LogRhythm's new unlimited data plan certainly helps address a big problem, any organization with massive volumes of data, face."

LogRhythm's new model is available to all businesses worldwide. Customers new to LogRhythm can start with an unlimited data plan immediately, and existing customers that want to migrate to the model can begin transitioning as well. LogRhythm's perpetual licensing option will remain.

"Finally, we've found a partner that truly understands the need for organisations to have a granular view of their entire data. This is especially important for Asian businesses, including smaller ones, which deal with tons of data but find themselves at cyber security vendors' mercy, hoping they won't have to incur additional cost every time they exceed their current data allocation," said Stanley Foo, Chief Executive Officer, M.Tech.

This comes after LogRhythm recently announced the overwhelming success of its third user conference, RhythmWorld, where both new and long-term customers learned about the latest available product features and how best to use them. RhythmWorld presentations and materials were also uploaded to the online communityto ensure that all customers could benefit from the event, even if they weren't able to attend. Both customers and partners should expect to receive additional information on the unlimited model through that channel -- as well as directly from their individual representatives -- so they can decide if migration is the right option for them.

For more information on LogRhythm, please visit the website.

About LogRhythm

LogRhythm is a world leader in NextGen SIEM, empowering thousands of enterprises on six continents to successfully reduce cyber and operational risk by rapidly detecting, responding to and neutralizing damaging cyberthreats. The LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform combines advanced security analytics; user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA); network detection and response (NDR); and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) in a single end-to-end solution. LogRhythm's technology serves as the foundation for the world's most modern enterprise security operations centers (SOCs), helping customers measurably secure their cloud, physical, and virtual infrastructures for both IT and OT environments. Built for security professionals by security professionals, the LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform has won countless customer and industry accolades. For more information, visit logrhythm.com.

SOURCE LogRhythm