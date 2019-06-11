LogRhythm Scores the Singapore Business Review Technology Excellence Award 2019 for Cyber Security - Computer Software

SINGAPORE, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LogRhythm, the company powering the world's most modern enterprise security operations centers (SOCs), announced that it has received the Singapore Business Review (SBR) Technology Excellence Award for the category: Cyber Security - Computer Software. The award recognises LogRhythm's NextGen SIEM Platform, a solution that allows organisations to reduce cyber risk by rapidly detecting, responding to, and neutralising cyber threats before they cause damage.

The award distinguishes companies with innovative products and solutions that have effectively helped customers in realising their digital transformation, within their needs and internal processes, across various industries.

"We are honored to receive the 2019 Singapore Business Review Technology Excellence Award. This is a testament to the outstanding effort our team has put in as well as the overwhelming support from our customers and partners as we innovate to manage the cybersecurity challenges of today's digital landscape," said Joanne Wong, Senior Regional Director, Asia Pacific & Japan, LogRhythm. "Many of customers are in Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) sectors including petrochemical, defence, education, and security. As they continue to digitise their infrastructure and processes, they must have a strong cybersecurity strategy to respond to evolving cyber threats. At LogRhythm, innovation is in our DNA. Over the years, we have constantly enhanced our solutions to ensure our customers are able to keep up with the increasingly sophisticated methods employed by hackers."

Built for security professionals by security professionals, LogRhythm's highly scalable NextGen SIEM Platform employs data lake technology; artificial intelligence (AI); security analytics; and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) to power and unify forensic visibility, advanced threat detection, and incident response in a single end-to-end solution. Organisations using the platform experience a reduced mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR) to threats. This is enabled by rule-based and behavioural analytics -- powered by an extensive library of threat scenarios and machine learning.

"Singapore Business Review recognises LogRhythm's outstanding contributions as one of the leaders of innovation within the cybersecurity space," said Timothy Charlton, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, Singapore Business Review. "LogRhythm has successfully implemented strategic technologies of our time and has proven to possess a culture of innovation and dedication to delivering top-of-the-line security solutions to their customers."

Recipients of the Singapore Business Review Technology Excellence Award were selected by a panel of elite judges from organisations such as Ernst & Young LLP, Nexia TS, KPMG, BDO LLP and RHTLaw Taylor Wessing LLP.

The award was presented to LogRhythm during the inaugural SBR Technology Excellence Awards held at Conrad Centennial, Singapore on May 30.

About LogRhythm

LogRhythm is a world leader in NextGen SIEM, empowering thousands of enterprises on six continents to successfully reduce cyber and operational risk by rapidly detecting, responding to and neutralizing damaging cyberthreats. The LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform combines advanced security analytics; user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA); network detection and response (NDR); and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) in a single end-to-end solution. LogRhythm's technology serves as the foundation for the world's most modern enterprise security operations centers (SOCs), helping customers measurably secure their cloud, physical, and virtual infrastructures for both IT and OT environments. Built for security professionals by security professionals, the LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform has won countless customer and industry accolades. For more information, visit logrhythm.com.

SOURCE LogRhythm