LOMA SYSTEMS® TO SHOWCASE THE LATEST TECHNOLOGIES IN INSPECTION SOLUTIONS AT INTERPHEX 2022

CAROL STREAM, Ill., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loma Systems, a global leader in inspection technologies within the food, packaging and pharmaceutical industries, will be showcasing its latest inspection technologies at INTERPHEX on 24-26 May 2022 at the Javits Center, New York. The company is exhibiting on booth #3514.

The Loma team looks forward to connecting with customers, who will be able to learn more about the company's various market leading detection systems. Their Check & Detect machinery is specifically designed to assist pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturers maintain production efficiencies and compliance, whilst increasing their quality control output.

On display will be Loma's upgraded IQ4 LOCK-PH Pharmaceutical Metal Detector, designed for inspecting tablets and capsules after the tablet and de-duster process with throughput of up to 30,000 tablets/capsules per minute. The system is built with a gas strut stand frame offering exceptional maneuverability making it convenient for use with all leading tablet presses and encapsulation machines. The IQ4 LOCK-PH comes complete with full IQ, OQ AND PQ validation documents and certification and is designed and constructed to IP66 / NEMA 4X standard. The IQ4 LOCK-PH offers best in class calibrated detection levels from 0.22mm ferrous, 0.28mm non-ferrous and 0.37mm stainless steel, ensuring the smallest fragments of metal are detected and rejected every time.

Loma will also be showcasing their data capture software, TRACS (Trending-Reporting-Analysis-Capture-Software), a graphical reporting tool, which runs over a network and captures data from connected machines for analysis and reporting from a remote computer. TRACS displays live and historical batch data for all production runs and is designed to work with Loma's Metal Detectors, Checkweighing, X-ray Inspection and Combination Systems.

"INTERPHEX provides a unique opportunity to connect with the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical community and update on exciting technological advances here at Loma. We are particularly proud of our inspection and detection solutions specific to the sector and very much look forward to demonstrating our capabilities in product safety and quality solutions," said Alice Maniev, North America Marketing Communications Manager.

Established in 1969, LOMA SYSTEMS® is a leading manufacturer of advanced inspection systems for the food and pharmaceutical industries. With the addition of Lock Inspection and Cintex, Loma has built on this heritage to become a major supplier of metal detectors, checkweighers and X-ray inspection equipment. Loma Systems is dedicated to innovation, service and providing its customers with the ability to focus on meeting production goals and protecting brands.

Loma Systems has successfully partnered with the world's largest food and packaging companies, located in over 100 countries. All Loma Systems' products are 'Designed to Survive®' the rigors of arduous food processing environments, with the on-going aim of protecting brand values and ensuring compliance with food safety regulations.

