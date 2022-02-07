Lomiko Announces Omnibus Plan Share Unit, Stock Option Grants and Corporate Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) (the "Company” or "Lomiko”) is announcing the grant of stock options, restricted share units ("RSUs”) and performance share units ("PSUs”) to management as part of a short and long-term incentive program as determined by the Board, and RSUs and deferred share units ("DSUs”) to the Board in accordance with the Company’s 2021 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan adopted at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM”).

Awards under the 2021 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

The Board has approved the grant of an aggregate of 4,666,667 RSUs, 800,000 PSUs, 3,428,571 DSUs, and 2,000,000 stock options to the directors and management of the Company. The 2021 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan’s objective is to create an incentive compensation program that is aligned with the Company’s long-term objectives.

Stock options, DSUs, RSUs and PSUs are granted in accordance with Policy 4.4 – Security Based Compensation of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange”) and the terms and conditions of the 2021 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

RSUs and PSUs: Each vested RSU/PSU can be redeemed for one fully paid and non-assessable common share of Lomiko issued from treasury. For management, the RSUs and PSUs granted will vest upon the achievement of certain key performance indicators as determined by the Board, vesting not before February 7, 2023. For directors, the RSUs are vested by February 7, 2023. The number of RSUs/PSUs granted was calculated by using the closing market price of Lomiko’s common shares on the Exchange as at February 4, 2022.

DSUs: Each vested DSU can be redeemed for one fully paid and non-assessable common share of Lomiko issued from treasury. For directors, the DSUs granted vest on February 7, 2023. The number of DSUs granted was calculated based on the compensation that is to be paid to the director, as determined by the Board, by the closing market price of Lomiko’s common shares on the Exchange as at February 4, 2022.

Stock options: Stock options to management were granted with a 5-year term in accordance with the following vesting schedule: 1/3 of the stock options vesting on the date of grant; 1/3 of the stock options vesting the year following the grant date; and the remaining 1/3 of the options vesting three years following the grant date. The exercise price is $0.07 per common share, which represents the closing market price of Lomiko’s common shares on the Exchange as at February 4, 2022.

Corporate Updates

In addition to his role as Chief Financial Officer of Lomiko, Vince Osbourne has been appointed as Corporate Secretary of Lomiko, effective today.

Further to the press release issued dated January 19, 2022 in which Lomiko announced the closing of a non-brokered private placement, the Company has updated the closing of its financing for gross proceeds of $1,516,000 through the issue of 18,950,000 units at a price of $0.08 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one warrant exercisable for five years at $0.11.

About Lomiko Metals Inc.

Lomiko Metals has a new vision and a new strategy in new energy. Lomiko represents a company with purpose: a people-first company where we can manifest a world of abundant renewable energy with Canadian and Quebec critical minerals for a solution in North America. Our goal is to create a new energy future in Canada where we will grow the critical minerals workforce, become a valued partner and neighbour with the communities in which we operate, and provide a secure and responsibly sourced supply of critical minerals.

The Company holds a 100% interest in its La Loutre graphite development in southern Quebec. The La Loutre project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory. The KZA First Nations are part of the Algonquin Nation and the KZA territory is situated within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions.? Located 180 kilometres northwest of Montreal, the property consists of 1 large, continuous block with 48 minerals claims totaling 2,867 hectares (28.7km2). Lomiko Metals published a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA”) on September 10, 2021 which indicated the project had a 15 year mine life producing per year 100,000 tonnes of the graphite concentrate at 95%Cg or a total of 1.5Mt of the graphite concentrate. This report was prepared as National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Lomiko Metals Inc. by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., Hemmera Envirochem Inc., Moose Mountain Technical Services, and Metpro Management Inc., collectively the Report Authors.

Lomiko is working with Critical Elements Lithium Corporation to earn its 70% stake in the Bourier lithium project, as per an option agreement announced April 27, 2021. The Bourier project site is located near Nemaska Lithium and Critical Elements south-east of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory in Quebec which consists of 203 claims, for a total ground position of 10,252.20 hectares (102.52 km2), in Canada’s lithium triangle near the James Bay region of Quebec that has historically housed lithium deposits and mineralization trends.

Mr. Mike Petrina, Project Manager, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release.

On behalf of the Board,

Belinda Labatte

CEO and Director, Lomiko Metals Inc.

