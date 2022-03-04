LOMOTIF LAUNCHES FREE TESLA MODEL S GIVEAWAY AT OKEECHOBEE MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL

FAIRPORT, N.Y., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinco Ventures (Nasdaq: BBIG) and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment through their Joint Venture, ZVV Media Partners, announced today that Lomotif's digital entertainment network LoMoTV has joined with Insomniac to live stream the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival in Sunshine Grove, Florida March 3-6.

Headliners this year are expected to include Rezz, Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion and Porter Robinson. Two Feet, Denzel Curry, GRiZ, Jungle, Eprom, Gary Clark Jr, Troyboi, Ashnikko, Four Set, Caribou, The Glitch Mob, Washed Out, Flying Lotus, Clozee and Mt. Joy also top the list of performers, along with dozens more.

Lomotif expects to generate a large audience for the event, deploying its blended media, cross-platform distribution strategy to stream on additional platforms including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch. Vinco and Lomotif will be deploying technology solutions from AdRizer for the first time since the acquisition closed, to promote the #LoMoHunt and audience attendance at the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival.

The live stream of Okeechobee follows the momentum LoMoTV received from its recent coverage of Shaq's Fun House during The Big Game weekend and the 2021 Vegas Electric Daisy Carnival where it featured Lomotif special guests Lil Nas X and The Kid Laroi, among other recent LomoTV events and promotions, generating hundreds of millions of hashtags and views across social media platforms around the world.

"Insomniac and Lomotif couldn't be more excited with the impressive results from the first concerts we streamed live together," said Ted Farnsworth of ZVV Media Partners. "Lomotif is one of the top short form video platforms in the world and we continue to focus on user acquisition and engagement internationally and domestically."

"We were gratified by the early results of Lomotif from EDC Vegas, which has led to a great relationship between Insomniac and Lomotif as a data partner," said Pasquale Rotella, founder and CEO, Insomniac.

During the festival, Lomotif will be giving away a 2021 Tesla Model S car to the winner. The car will be located at the front entrance of the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival for all patrons and fans to see or view online at LoMoTV. The giveaway is open to U.S. residents only and participants do not need to attend the festival. Visit www.lomogiveaway.com for instructions, rules and other details.

About Vinco Ventures, Inc.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIG) is focused on the development of digital media and content technologies. Vinco Ventures' consolidated subsidiary, ZVV Media Partners, LLC, a joint venture of Vinco Ventures and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation, has an 80% ownership interest in Lomotif Private Limited. For more information visit Investors.vincoventures.com .

About Lomotif

Lomotif is a video-sharing social networking platform that is democratizing video creation. Since the company was co-founded by video enthusiast Paul Yang in 2014, Lomotif has been granted three technology patents focused on empowering creators to share and watch short videos through remix and collaboration. Yang's vision is to build the world's largest video vocabulary to accelerate the world's transition to video-first expression. Lomotif, available in the Apple and Google stores, is a downloadable app that has grown worldwide as a grassroots social community with dedicated users spanning from Asia to South America to the U.S. For additional information about Lomotif, please visit Lomotif's website at www.lomotif.com .

About LomoTV

LoMoTV is a digital entertainment and lifestyle content network offering original programming within the Lomotif app.

About AdRizer

AdRizer LLC is a provider of technology solutions that automate the use of artificial intelligence for digital advertising analytics and programmatic media buying, enabling publishers and agencies to place digital ads in real time and effectively manage their ad investment with a risk averse approach. For additional information about AdRizer, please visit www.adrizer.com.

About Insomniac

Insomniac produces some of the most innovative, immersive music festivals and events in the world. Enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting, pyrotechnics and sound design, large-scale art installations, theatrical performers and next-generation special effects, these events captivate the senses and inspire a unique level of fan interaction. The quality of the experience is the company's top priority.

For over 28 years, Insomniac has produced more than 2,000 festivals, concerts and club nights for nearly seven million attendees across the globe. The company's premier annual event, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, is the world's largest dance music festival and attracts more than 525,000 fans over three days.

The company was founded by Pasquale Rotella and has been based in Los Angeles since it was formed in 1993. In 2013, Insomniac entered into a partnership with global entertainment company Live Nation.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based upon beliefs of, and information currently available to, Vinco Ventures' management as well as estimates and assumptions made by Vinco Ventures' management. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts. When used in this presentation the words "estimate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "projected," and other words or the negative of these terms and similar expressions as they relate to the applicable company or its management identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of Vinco Ventures with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors relating to Vinco Ventures and its consolidated subsidiaries and variable interest entities including AdRizer, LLC, ZVV Media Partners, LLC and Lomotif Private Limited, and their industries, financial condition, operations and results of operations. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the expected benefits from Vinco Ventures' acquisition of and investments in AdRizer and Lomotif and related initiatives involving LomoTV, and the expected benefits of AdRizer and Lomotif's participation in live entertainment events such as EDC and the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival and the Tesla giveaway promotion, and such other risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed by Vinco Ventures with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors discussed in Vinco Ventures' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020 filed on April 15, 2021, and Vinco Ventures' Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 filed on November 22, 2021, which are available at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

