WKN: A0B5U3 / ISIN: US6515871076

09.03.2026 17:39:49

London Co of Virginia Sells 37,000 NewMarket Shares in $28 Million Trade

On February 17, 2026, London Co of Virginia disclosed a sale of 36,512 shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU), an estimated $27.88 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, London Co of Virginia reduced its holdings in NewMarket by 36,512 shares. The estimated transaction value, based on the average closing price during the fourth quarter of 2025, was $27.88 million. At quarter end, the fund reported holding 492,820 shares valued at $338.71 million, with the position’s quarter-end value reflecting a $99.71 million decrease due to both trading and price changes.NewMarket operates in the specialty chemicals sector, focusing on petroleum additives that enhance the performance and longevity of lubricants and fuels. Founded in 1887, it operates internationally in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, serving the automotive, industrial, and energy markets. The company reported trailing twelve-month net income of $418.75 million and offers a diversified product portfolio including lubricant additives, fuel additives, and antiknock compounds across several regions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
