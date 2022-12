London extends lead as most searched UK location on Rightmove

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Capital now top location by some distance after Cornwall led for several months during pandemicThe lockdown dream of leaving the city behind and owning a spacious house in the countryside or by the sea faded in 2022 as homebuyers picked up where they left off before the pandemic: house hunting in London.Rightmove said the capital was 2022’s top location by some distance with searches 9% higher than last year. Meanwhile the number of searches for homes in Cornwall and Devon fell sharply although the counties, famous for their spectacular coastlines, hung on to second and third place on the property website’s annual list of most searched for locations. Continue reading...