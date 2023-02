London mayor vows to press ahead with Ulez plan at launch of scrappage scheme

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Sadiq Khan says ultra-low emission zone will be expanded across whole of city in August despite legal threatsThe mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has promised to press ahead with a city-wide ultra-low emission zone to stop people “breathing poison” as he launched a £110m scrappage scheme to help replace polluting vehicles.Ulez will be expanded to the Greater London boundary in August despite widespread opposition from borough councils, four of whom have threatened legal action. Continue reading...