London Stock Exchange FY22 Profit Climbs, Lifts Dividend; Sees Higher Income In FY23

(RTTNews) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2022 profit before tax climbed 38.8 percent to 1.24 billion pounds from last year's 894 million pounds.

Basic earnings per share were 141.8 pence, up 65.3 percent from last year's 85.8 pence.

Adjusted earnings per share were 317.8 pence, compared to last year's 272.4 pence.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.0 percent, while EBITDA margin was flat year-on-year at 47.8 percent.

Total income excluding recoveries rose 19.6 percent to 7.43 billion pounds from last year's 6.21 billion pounds, with good growth across all our divisions. Total income including recoveries grew 18.5 percent to 7.74 billion pounds from last year's 6.54 billion pounds.

Further, the Board is proposing a final dividend of 75.3 pence per share, which results in a 12.6 percent increase in the total dividend to 107.0 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on May 24 to all shareholders on the share register at the record date of April 21.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company projects total income growth on a constant currency basis of 6 percent to 8 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be around 48 percent after Microsoft-related costs. The company remains on track to achieve 2023 exit EBITDA margin target of at least 50 percent, as adjusted for acquisitions, disposals, Microsoft investments and the foreign exchange movements of the last two years.

