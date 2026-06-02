Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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02.06.2026 09:45:01
London tube strike causes huge disruption, with many services hit
About half of London Underground drivers take action on Tuesday, with second strike scheduled for ThursdayA 24-hour strike by London Underground drivers has begun, causing huge disruption to tube services and on the roads.About half of London’s tube drivers are taking part in the action in a dispute over the introduction of a four-day working week. A second strike is planned for Thursday. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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