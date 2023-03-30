LONE RIVER SADDLES UP WITH SUPERSTAR AND TEXAS NATIVE MIRANDA LAMBERT FOR A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

The Texas-Inspired Beverage Taps Country Music Powerhouse in New Campaign Honoring the Grit and Spirit of Country Culture

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone River – premium brewed beverages inspired by classic tequila cocktails – were built on the pioneering spirit of fourth generation Texan Katie Beal Brown. Today, the "canned ranch water dynasty" (EATER) meets its perfect pairing with the announcement of a multi-year partnership with superstar and fellow Texan, Miranda Lambert.

"I don't do a ton of partnerships, but I was drawn to Katie's story, and found so many similarities with my own, so working with Lone River is really special for me," Lambert shared. "I'm a storyteller first and foremost, and that's exactly what Katie set out to do with this brand. Lone River was built on honoring her family's roots and sharing an authentic way of life in West Texas. I'm excited to see what kind of noise us Texas women can make together!"

Debuting on the heels of Women's History Month, the multimedia campaign fittingly highlights the entrepreneurial "do-it-your-own way" ethos on which Lone River and Lambert both got their humble starts, cutting their teeth as trailblazing Texas women. Honoring the rich tradition of the west with the spirit of modern country, the new campaign was produced by Anomaly and can be seen HERE and HERE.

Throughout the partnership, Lambert and Beal Brown will team up to empower like-minded entrepreneurial women (21+) in various cities through a series of luncheons, networking events and beyond. More details will be unveiled in the coming months.

"Miranda Lambert is the kind of person that makes me proud to be a Texan and I am so honored to have her as a partner on this journey as we continue to grow Lone River. She is the embodiment of the trailblazing spirit that built our business, and it is a dream to have the opportunity to see our brand through her eyes," added Katie Beal Brown. "Through her iconic career in country music and beyond she's played such an important part in modernizing the ideals of the American West. I am so grateful to be a small part of this through Lone River."

Entertainment Tonight premiered the first look of Lone River's partnership with the country superstar – available to watch HERE.

Lone River is the leading Ranch Water brand and a Top Ten leader within the Hard Seltzer segment nationwide1. Most recently, the brand introduced its Ranch Rita Variety Pack, following the April 2022 launch of the Lone River Ranch Rita Classic Margarita Style beverage. The newest addition to the Lone River portfolio first hit shelves in its birthplace of Texas, and continues to roll out nationwide, joining the full portfolio at major retailers.

For more information about Lone River Ranch Water and Ranch Rita Variety Pack, as well as to find a retailer near you, follow @RanchWater on social and visit www.loneriverbevco.com. When enjoying Lone River, please remember to drink responsibly.

About Miranda Lambert

Palomino, the eighth solo album from superstar Miranda Lambert, arrived in April 2022 as the largest female Country album debut of the year and earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album. Named among the best of the year by the New York Times, TIME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, People and many more, it marks the latest installment in a storied career that has spanned seven previous No. 1 solo albums, 10 No. 1 hit radio singles, more than 70 prestigious awards and countless sales certifications, earning the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year praise from NPR as "the most riveting country star of her generation."

With her headlining Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency extended through late 2023 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's Zappos Theater, the top streaming female Country artist of 2022 was also named to the 2022 TIME100 list honoring the world's most influential people, with Pitchfork declaring that she "manages the hat-trick of both timelessness and timely activism." Whether challenging conventional gender notions in her recent Top 10 hit "If I Was A Cowboy" or using her voice to write and record the inclusive "Y'All Means All" anthem for the latest season of Netflix's "Queer Eye," the Texas native continues to expand the tent of the Country genre via her music.

In addition to Palomino, the celebrated singer/songwriter's lauded discography includes Wildcard (2019), The Weight of These Wings (2016), Platinum (2014), Four The Record (2011), Revolution (2009), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2007) and Kerosene (2005). She has also released three albums with her trio, the Pistol Annies, as well as 2021's GRAMMY-nominated The Marfa Tapes, a raw and intimate recording with collaborators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

The most decorated artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music, Lambert has earned 38 ACM Awards (including a record-setting nine consecutive Female Artist of the Year Awards), 14 CMA Awards, three GRAMMY Awards, the Nashville Symphony Harmony Award, the Texas Medal of Arts Award, ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award and ACM Song of the Decade Award, plus was named 2019's RIAA Artist of the Year and was the youngest artist ever to serve as the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum's Artist in Residence.

About Lone River Beverage Company

Founded in 2019 by native Texan Katie Beal Brown and acquired by Diageo in 2021, Lone River Beverage Company offers two unique drink propositions, with the taste of organic agave nectar and lime, that play on the biggest tequila inspired cocktail spaces with both lighter and fuller flavored options. The brand's namesake Ranch Water hard seltzer is inspired by the traditions and taste from the high desert of Far West Texas. At 80 calories and 4% ABV per 12 oz can, Lone River Ranch Water brings an easy-drinking twist to Texas' classic cocktail. Lone River Ranch Water hard seltzer is available in Original, Spicy, Rio Red Grapefruit and Prickly Pear flavors. Lone River Ranch Rita Margarita Style is a fuller flavored, 6% ABV, premium brewed beverage that delivers the indulgent taste of the classic margarita cocktail. Lone River Ranch Rita is available in Classic, Spicy, Mango and Blood Orange flavors. Lone River products are available nationwide in major retailers as well as independent stores. Lone River is also available via delivery platforms Instacart, Drizly, and more. To learn more, visit www.loneriverbevco.com. Enjoy Responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

