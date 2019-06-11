Lone Star Analysis Promotes Laurie Cummins to Vice President of Program and Systems Advisory

DALLAS, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lone Star Analysis, a trusted provider of advisory services and internationally recognized for leading-edge predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions, has promoted Laurie Cummins from director to vice president of program and systems advisory.

In her previous role, Cummins was responsible for guiding and managing the program and system advisory line of Lone Star's business, where she played an important part in the successful qualification of the Norwegian Joint Strike Missile. In her new role, she will focus on the further growth of the program and systems advisory business segment through additional initiatives.

"Laurie has more than 30 years of experience in the defense industry, 13 of which she's spent bettering Lone Star," said Steve Roemerman, CEO and chairman, Lone Star. "We know she will continue to drive company success and growth in her new role."

Cummins first joined Lone Star as a mechanical/project engineer in 2006 and has since been an integral member of the team. She has served in multiple roles over the years including engagement lead and senior consultant in Lone Star's product optimization group. Cummins was also one of the initial team members to utilize TruNavigator, a proprietary software platform providing predictive decision analysis.

Laurie began her professional career in the early 1980s at Texas Instruments. She worked as part of the defense group in weapons system design and testing, later working in the digital light and semiconductor division. Since then, she has worked on multiple weapons programs including the Paveway family of weapons and Joint Standoff Weapon in the roles of design, supplier management and test/integration.

Cummins received her bachelor's in mechanical engineering and her master's in engineering management from the University of Kentucky and Southern Methodist University, respectively.

