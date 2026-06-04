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04.06.2026 07:21:15
Long Table Growth Prices $150 Mln IPO At $10/Unit
(RTTNews) - Long Table Growth Corp. (LTGRU), a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15 million units at $10 per unit.
The offering is expected to close on June 5.
The company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.25 million units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments.
The company expects to raise gross proceeds of approximately $150 million.
The units are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on June 4 under the ticker symbol LTGRU.
The company said that each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will be exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share.
Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade under the symbols LTGR and LTGRW, respectively.
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