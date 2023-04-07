Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
07.04.2023 08:24:00

LONGi Founder and President Li Zhenguo attends Malaysian Prime Minister's Roundtable Meeting

XI'AN, China, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Roundtable Meeting with the Captains of Industry" was held in Beijing recently, in conjunction with the official visit of Dato Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, to China.  Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar, Minister of Transportation Luk Siu Fook, Minister of International Trade and Industry Tunku Zavru and Foreign Minister Zabriri, among other important dignitaries, attended the meeting. The founder and president of LONGi, Li Zhenguo, was also invited to join this significant gathering.

The roundtable is aimed at deepening trade and investment cooperation between China and Malaysia, enhancing understanding and interaction between the Chinese and Malaysian business communities by building a face-to-face communication platform, and jointly promoting project cooperation to achieve greater mutual benefit and win-win results.

Speaking at the event, LONGi's Founder and President, Mr. Li Zhenguo, shared the company's expansion plans in Malaysia over the next years. "Today, I am proud to announce that LONGi has continued to increase its production capacity for ingot, wafer, cell, and module in Malaysia, which is expected to create over 7,000 employment opportunities. Since starting our operations in Malaysia's Kuching City in Sarawak state in 2016, we have been committed to driving technological innovation and empowering local communities. All our new projects are adopting the most advanced automated process and technology. Our current workforce of 4,000 employees is 99.9% Malaysian, and we are eager to continue building our business in Malaysia," Li said.

In the future, LONGi will continue to focus on technological innovation, strengthen overseas manufacturing capabilities, and contribute to the global energy transition, he added.

(PRNewsfoto/LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/longi-founder-and-president-li-zhenguo-attends-malaysian-prime-ministers-roundtable-meeting-301792323.html

SOURCE LONGi

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Osterfeiertagen: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Gründonnerstag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen